HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu CrimeStoppers and the U.S. Marshals seek the public’s help finding a man who is wanted for violating the terms and conditions of his supervised release.

Officials say 36-year-old Fordrick Kealoha has 21 prior convictions and is known to frequent the Waianae area.

He’s described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighs 185 pounds.

If you see him, call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.