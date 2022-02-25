HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s already been a deadly start to the year with 23 traffic fatalities statewide, according to Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT). The HDOT is urging drivers to make the right decisions while on the roads.

As of Wednesday, Honolulu saw the most traffic deaths with nine, Hawaii County saw seven, Maui County with five and Kauai with two.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“To be at a point where we’re over twice what we were last year is really troubling and we hope people are as troubled by it as we are,” said Shelly Kunishige, the HDOT spokesperson.

Maui County is at a 500% increase in traffic deaths this year.

“We just had our sixth one yesterday and this time last year, we only had one,” said Lt. William Hankins of the Maui Police Department. “So we’re seeing a lot more fatal crashes. Unfortunately, the majority of them are still the same old story, speed, alcohol and drug-related crashes.”

Big Island police are noticing a dangerous trend on their island roads.

“A lot of the intoxicated operators that we’ve been getting have not only been showing high amounts of alcohol but also with drugs within the system which is even more troubling right now, because we’re noticing that the drug trend is either with prescription medication or illegal drugs.” Sgt. Thomas Koyanagi, Hawaii Police Department.

HDOT is pushing drivers to make the right decisions by transitioning freeway signage from COVID messaging back to traffic safety tips. It’s also taking on major projects this year to prevent speeding.

“We’re looking to install about 56 new raised crosswalks, especially by school crossings,” Kunishige said.

Police statewide will continue to tackle impaired driving with traffic stops throughout the spring.

“It would be good to get together and do some of the things that maybe we haven’t been able to do over the last couple years,” said Lt. Hankins. “At the same time, don’t let this celebration be the last celebration. Don’t let it be one that ruins your family’s life for the rest of their lives.”

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

State lawmakers are also making progress on stricter DUI laws. The measure would lower the drunk driving threshold from 0.08% to 0.05% has been approved in the Senate last week.