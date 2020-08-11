Police, U.S. Marshals seeking warrant suspect

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu CrimeStoppers and the U.S. Marshals need your help finding a warrant suspect.

They say James Kupukaa is wanted for violating his federal probation.

He is described as 5’8, weighing 150 pounds.

He is known to frequent the Chinatown and Honolulu areas.

If you know where he is, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

