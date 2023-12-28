The H-1 freeway often turns into a parking lot on New Year’s Eve, with hundreds tailgating in the middle of the freeway to watch fireworks. Officials said this is highly dangerous and are stepping up enforcement to keep the freeway open.

Larry Veray, a Pearl City resident and chair of the neighborhood board, said he is bracing for the New Year’s Eve fireworks.

“Fireworks have changed over the years,” he said. “Now people are buying aerial bombs and it’s like, who’s got the loudest bomb?”

The loud sound is not the only concern for Veray. People have used the H-1 freeway as a viewing spot for fireworks, parking in the middle of the freeway and stepping out of their cars.

“It’s extremely dangerous,” Veray said. “You just never know when a car will get out of control.”

The Department of Transportation activated its digital signs along the H-1 informing drivers not to stop or park on the freeway.

DOT Director Ed Sniffen said it has become a bigger issue in recent years.

“People are setting up tents on the sides of the road to watch fireworks. It’s clearly getting out of hand,” Sniffen said. “So, our law enforcement partners came out to help us start removing people from the right of way to ensure that we don’t have those second hand fatalities.”

The Honolulu Police Department will be increasing staffing and enforcement throughout the island on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. HPD said tow trucks will be placed along the freeway again this year.

Department of Law Enforcement deputy director Jaren Redulla said DLE officers will also support HPD’s efforts.

“Making sure that motorists are safely transiting through that area and that people are not stopping along the side of the freeway to watch the fireworks,” Redulla said. “It’s pretty dangerous out there when people do that.”

Redulla said 70,000 pounds of illegal fireworks have been confiscated after working together with federal partners.

The Department of Law Enforcement set up a hotline for anyone who wishes to share information about traffickers of illegal fireworks. People are encouraged to call (808) 517-2182.

Said Redulla: “We are trying to investigate importers and dealers and we’re trying to take their illegal smuggling channels and their networks down.”

Police officers will also be monitoring the roads for impaired drivers this holiday weekend.