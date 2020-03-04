Police: Three suspects in connection to Aiea robbery at large

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Three suspects, in connection to a robbery in Aiea, are still at large, according to the Honolulu Police Department.
This happened on March 2 around 5:35 p.m.
Police officials say that a 33-year-old man was catching a ride with two women and one man. Authorities revealed that one woman took out a knife and the other woman sprayed the victim with an unknown substance. As for the man, he demanded money from the victim.
The suspects fled the area before police arrived.
No arrests have yet been made as the investigation is still pending.
- United Airlines now waive change fees for flights to Hong Kong, China, South Korea, Northern Italy
- Top-ranked Hawai’i hosts No. 2 BYU for two matches at Sheriff Center in a battle of unbeatens
- Pedestrian fatality raises concerns over Nimitz Highway crosswalk
- WATCH: Mayor Caldwell discusses City & County budget
- Wine Wednesday at the Bar At Azure