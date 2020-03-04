Police: Three suspects in connection to Aiea robbery at large

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Three suspects, in connection to a robbery in Aiea, are still at large, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

This happened on March 2 around 5:35 p.m.

Police officials say that a 33-year-old man was catching a ride with two women and one man. Authorities revealed that one woman took out a knife and the other woman sprayed the victim with an unknown substance. As for the man, he demanded money from the victim.

The suspects fled the area before police arrived.

No arrests have yet been made as the investigation is still pending.