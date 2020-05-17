Police: Suspect in a Waikiki hotel stabbing arrested

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police arrested a 39-year-old man on Friday night, May 15, in connection with a stabbing at a Waikiki hotel.

A witness says that the stabbing happened in the pool area of a hotel on Kuhio Avenue.

“They brought out a guy who clearly had too much to drink,” said witness Lisa Lyons. “I guess there was a stabbing. They took a guy away with an ambulance with a stab on his shoulder and his back.”

City Emergency Medical Services say that the victim, who is a 32-year-old man, was taken to a hospital in serious condition. The suspect was arrested at the scene for terroristic threatening and violating parole.

THE LATEST ON KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

85° / 67°
Mainly clear
Mainly clear 10% 85° 67°

Sunday

82° / 67°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 82° 67°

Monday

79° / 67°
Morning showers
Morning showers 40% 79° 67°

Tuesday

80° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 80° 67°

Wednesday

80° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 80° 67°

Thursday

81° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 81° 67°

Friday

81° / 67°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 81° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

9 PM
Clear
0%
73°

71°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
71°

70°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
70°

69°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
69°

69°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

69°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
68°

68°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
68°

68°

6 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
68°

70°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
70°

74°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

76°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
76°

79°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
79°

80°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
80°

81°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

82°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

81°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

81°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
81°

80°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

78°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

77°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°

75°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
75°

73°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
73°

Trending Stories