Police: Suspect in a Waikiki hotel stabbing arrested

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police arrested a 39-year-old man on Friday night, May 15, in connection with a stabbing at a Waikiki hotel.

A witness says that the stabbing happened in the pool area of a hotel on Kuhio Avenue.

“They brought out a guy who clearly had too much to drink,” said witness Lisa Lyons. “I guess there was a stabbing. They took a guy away with an ambulance with a stab on his shoulder and his back.”

City Emergency Medical Services say that the victim, who is a 32-year-old man, was taken to a hospital in serious condition. The suspect was arrested at the scene for terroristic threatening and violating parole.

THE LATEST ON KHON2