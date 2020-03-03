Police still searching for suspect who set fire to Waikiki surfboard rack

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police are still searching for the suspect who set fire to a surfboard rack in Waikiki.

Crimestoppers says they received several tips after releasing the surveillance video of the suspect on Friday.

The fire happened Thursday night at the surfboard racks between the Sheraton Moana Surfrider and the Waikiki police substation destroying 525 surfboards including five rescue boards belonging to city lifeguards.

“It’s unfortunate and disheartening what happened that day with that surf rack being set on fire,” said Sgt. Chris Kim, Crimestoppers coordinator. “We just want the community to get involved to help us find this person depicted in the video.”

If you recognize this man, call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.