Police step up enforcement for don’t text and drive laws this weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Transportation is stepping up enforcement this weekend Thursday, April 8 through Monday, April 12, 2021 to remind folks about the dangers of distracted driving.

It’s all part of National Distracted Driving Awareness month.

It is illegal to use a mobile electronic device while operating a motor vehicle.

This includes texting and other handheld devices even when your car is stopped at a red light or stop sign.

Fines start at $297. It is $347 if you’re caught breaking the law at a school zone or construction area.

This annual campaign is part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s U Drive. U Text. U Pay.