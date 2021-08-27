HPD respond to Kakaako barricade incident where 33-year-old shot and killed after struggle with police

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police responded to a report of a distraught 33-year-old male possibly armed with a gun in an apartment on Kawaiahao St. on Friday, Aug. 27.

The incident happened around 1:45 p.m.

According to Chief Rade Vanic, the male opened and closed his front door several times while allegedly waving around a handgun as officers tried communicating with him. Police noticed the man’s arm was bleeding.

Chief Vanic reported at approximately 4:45 p.m., police deployed a less-lethal round at the man to try to control the situation, but it was ineffective. A struggle took place between the man and police when the man allegedly pointed the handgun toward an officer. As a result, another officer fatally shot the man.

“A struggle ensued between the male and several SWAT officers during the struggle,” Vanic said. “The male pointed the handgun at one of the officers at time the another officer shot the male fatality sticking him.”

The man who was barricaded in the apartment is deceased, according to Chief Vanic.

Chief Vanic said the officer who fired his weapon has been placed on administrative leave, and an administrative investigation was opened.

SWAT officers do not wear body cameras, Vanic said there is no footage of the incident.

The scene is currently under investigation.

Kamakee St. was closed between Queen St. and Waimanu St. as police investigate. Kawaiahao St. was also closed between Cummins St. and Kamakee St.