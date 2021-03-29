Police seize over a dozen gambling machines in 2 game room busts on Kawaiahao Street

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police seized more than a dozen gambling machines from two illegal game rooms on Kawaiahao Street.

The game room bust, which took place last week, was carried out by the Narcotics/Vice Division with assistance from the District 1 police officers.

Cash was also seized during the execution of search warrants.

Courtesy: Honolulu Police Department

To report illegal gambling, call the Narcotics/Vice Hotline at 723-3933.