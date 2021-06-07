Police seize gambling machines, arrest man in Waipahu game room bust

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Honolulu Police Department

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police arrested a 36-year-old man on Thursday, June 3, for promoting and possessing gambling devices.

Seven gambling machines, along with cash, were seized from an illegal game room in Waipahu.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The search warrant was executed by the Narcotics/Vice Division with the assistance of the District 3 Crime Reduction Unit and Specialized Services Division.

Call the Narcotics/Vice 24-hour hotline at 723-3933 to report illegal gambling.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories