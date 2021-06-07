Police seize gambling machines, arrest man in Waipahu game room bust

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police arrested a 36-year-old man on Thursday, June 3, for promoting and possessing gambling devices.

Seven gambling machines, along with cash, were seized from an illegal game room in Waipahu.

The search warrant was executed by the Narcotics/Vice Division with the assistance of the District 3 Crime Reduction Unit and Specialized Services Division.

Call the Narcotics/Vice 24-hour hotline at 723-3933 to report illegal gambling.