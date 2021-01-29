Police seize cash, drugs, dozens of machines from 2 Kakaako game rooms

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) seized cash, drugs and upwards of two dozen gambling machines from two illegal Kaakako game rooms on Wednesday, Jan. 27.

A 29-year-old woman was also arrested for gambling promotion and possession of a gambling device, according to HPD.

The District 1 Crime Reduction Unit, Narcotics/Vice Division and officers from District 1 were responsible for executing the search warrant.

Gambling machines inside of a Kaakako game room on Wednesday, Jan. 27. (HPD)

Officers outside of a Kaakako game room on Wednesday, Jan. 27. (HPD)

Members of the public are asked to call the Narcotics/Vice 24-hour hotline at (808)-723-3933 to report illegal gambling.

HPD busted a game room in the Kalihi-Palama area on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020.