Police seize 30 gambling machines in Waianae game room bust

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police seized 30 gambling machines and cash from an illegal game room in Waianae on Thursday, May 20.

A 20-year-old man was also arrested for an outstanding contempt warrant.

The search warrant was executed by the Narcotics/Vice Division with the assistance of the District 8 Crime Reduction Unit and Specialized Services Division.

To report illegal gambling, call the Narcotics/Vice 24-hour hotline at 723-3933.