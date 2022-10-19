HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 14-year-old boy is hospitalized in serious condition after he was apparently struck by a vehicle in the Nuuanu area Wednesday morning.

The incident happened at approximately 7:15 a.m. at Nuuanu Avenue and Pali Highway.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Police said it was reported that an unknown female driving a red vehicle heading southbound on Nuuanu Avenue had disregarded the red traffic light at the Wyllie Street intersection. The driver allegedly went through the intersection, colliding with the boy walking eastbound on Wyllie St. and crossing Nuuanu Avenue.

Police said the driver left the scene and has yet to be identified. The 14-year-old pedestrian was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Emergency Medical Services reported he had injuries to his head, torso and arms.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Anyone who witnessed this incident is asked to call police at 808-723-3413. This investigation is ongoing.