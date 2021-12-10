Police seeking information about theft of silver Austrian, South African coins

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island police are seeking the public’s help for information connected to the theft of silver coins in the Keaau area.

According to police, the incident happened on Saturday, Oct. 16, when silver Austrian Philharmonic and South African Krugerrand coins were taken from a property on Makuu Drive.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident should call their non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or contact Officer Daniel Tam at (808) 965-2716.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call CrimeStoppers at (808) 961-8300; a reward of up to $1,000 may be available.

