Police seek witnesses who may have seen missing person Milton Ishii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department is seeking the public’s help to find witnesses regarding missing person, Milton Ishii.

Ishii who suffers from Dementia, was last seen leaving his Makakilo residence on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at approximately 8:30 a.m.

Ishii is known to frequent the Kapolei and Waipahu areas.

His family and friends are concerned for his safety and well-being.

Anyone who may have seen Ishii or may know his possible whereabouts is asked to contact police or CrimeStoppers.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to

www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.

