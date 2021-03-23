Police seek witnesses to murder of Pearl City man found in Kahalu’u

HONOLULU (KHON2) — CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are seeking the public’s help in locating witnesses to the murder of a 29-year-old Pearl City man.

Keith Zalonka was positively identified as the victim in a murder investigation after his body was found inside a motor vehicle on March 15 in the Kahalu’u area.

According to sources, the car had been burned.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Zalonka was last seen leaving his home near Ho’oli Circle in the Pearl City area on March 11. Investigators believe his disappearance and murder took place between March 11 and March 15.

CrimeStoppers said Zalonka was possibly emotionally distraught when he left his residence at approximately 5 p.m. that day, and according to police, he may have been operating a white Toyota Corolla four-door vehicle at the time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808)-955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to the CrimeStoppers website or via the P3 Tips app.