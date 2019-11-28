Police seek witnesses to fatal moped crash in Leeward Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police and Crimestoppers are asking for witnesses to a fatal moped crash to come forward.

Officials say on Nov. 20 at about 2:20 p.m. a moped driver was on the bike path behind Leeward Community College when he crashed.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

Anyone who saw what happened is urged to call police or Crimestoppers.