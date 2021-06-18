Police seek witnesses in Waikiki shooting to help nab attempted murder suspects

HONOLULU (KHON2) — CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are asking for witnesses to come forward in identifying the suspects involved in an attempted murder case in Waikiki.

The incident happened just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16.

Police said the victim was driving in the Waikiki area when he realized that he was being followed by a black BMW SUV. When the victim pulled over on Liliuokalani Avenue, two males exited the BMW and robbed the victim at gun point. An altercation ensued and the victim was shot. The suspects drove off in the BMW.

The victim was then transported to the hospital for his gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may also send anonymous web tips here or via the P3 Tips app.