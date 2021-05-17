Police seek witnesses in Nanakuli shooting to help nab attempted murder suspect

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department and CrimeStoppers are seeking the public’s help in finding witnesses to an attempted murder that occurred in Nanakuli.

Two men were hospitalized after an apparent shooting on Hakimo Road on Sunday.

On May 16, police responded to a report of gun shots being fired in the area of 87-1029 Hakimo Road at approximately 12:20 a.m.

Upon arrival, they discovered that a 53-year-old man and a 30-year-old man had been shot. They were transported to a hospital for treatment of their gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may also send anonymous tips online or via the P3 Tips app.