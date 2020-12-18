Police seek suspect in fatal Hilo shooting

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Big island police are searching for the suspect involved in a fatal shooting on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 in Hilo.
Police say at 4 a.m. officers responded to a call of gunshots heard at Puainako Town Center.
When they got there, they found an unresponsive man in a vehicle.
He was taken to the hospital where he died.
No arrests have been made.
|Anyone with information, can contact Detective John Balberde of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808)961-2386 or email at john.balberde@hawaiicounty.gov.