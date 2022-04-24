WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department has several unclaimed bodies at the forensic facility.

Police need the public’s help to contact family members of the deceased.

The bodies that have not been claimed died anywhere from February 2021 to March 2022.

If no one claims the bodies in reasonable amount of time, they will be cremated.

If you have any information, please call (808)463-3833.

Rickey Moore

Charles Powell

George Kahula

Daniel Reed

Barbara Dickenson

Charles Stuart

Robert Dill

Jess Mcgowan

Richard Smith

Nicholas Warhus

Kathleen Reiff