Police seek public’s help to find man who allegedly robbed HECO office

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police need your help identifying this man.

They say on June 11 at around 7:30 p.m., he entered the 30th floor of the HECO office on Bishop Street by prying open the fire exit door.

He then searched multiple offices and took things before running off.

