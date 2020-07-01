Police seek public’s help to find man who allegedly robbed HECO office

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police need your help identifying this man.
They say on June 11 at around 7:30 p.m., he entered the 30th floor of the HECO office on Bishop Street by prying open the fire exit door.
He then searched multiple offices and took things before running off.
