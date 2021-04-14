Police seek public’s help locating man suspected of terroristic threatening

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man who is wanted for a $50,000 Grand Jury Bench Warrant.

The man, who is wanted on suspicion of Terroristic Threatening in the First Degree, is being identified as Brae Sales.

Sales is described as being 5-foot-7 and weighing approximately 153 lbs. He is Hawaiian and has black hair and brown eyes.

According to CrimeStoppers, Sales has 13 prior convictions and is known to frequent the Kaneohe area.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may also send anonymous web tips online or via the P3 Tips App.