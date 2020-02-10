Police seek public’s help in identifying suspect at the Cooper Center in Volcano

Hawaiʻi Island Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the person responsible for an incident that took place on December 5, 2019, at the Cooper Center in Volcano.

The unidentified suspect was caught on surveillance equipment at approximately 1:34 p.m., hitting the window of the Cooper Center Book Store causing damage.

Police ask anyone with information on the identity of the suspect to call Officer Michael Sailer at the Pāhoa Police Station number (808) 965-2716 or the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.