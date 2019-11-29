Police seek public’s help identifying a suspect in a Hilo burglary

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island police need your help to find a suspect from a burglary that happened at a Hilo home on Wednesday, Nov. 27.

The suspect was captured on video

The suspect was wearing gloves, and he ook a white bag when he left.

Police ask anyone who may have information about this case to call Officer Shane Hanley of South Hilo Patrol at (808) 961-2213 or the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.