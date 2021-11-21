Police seek public’s help for Wahiawa murder

HONOLULU (KHON2) — CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are seeking public’s help to find Tina Marie Amado.

Police say she is wanted for alleged murder in the second degree and attempted murder in the second degree.

Two people were in an argument in Wahiawa on Friday, Nov. 19 around 10 p.m.

Police say a 58-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man argued with the suspect.

The suspect hit the the man and the woman with her vehicle and then left.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the man refused treatment.