HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Big island police need your help finding a woman who escaped police custody shortly before 12 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.

They say 24-year-old Kelia Armstrong is described as 5’1″ tall, weighing 110 pounds.

She was last seen in the Pahoa area wearing a light blue athletic sports top, black leggings and was bare feet.

If you know where she is, call 911.