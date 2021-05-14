Police seek public’s help finding missing Maui woman

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in finding 19-year-old Jazmine Berrios.

Berrios was reported missing on Wednesday, May 12. She was last seen on Sunday, May 9 at the Honokowai Times Super Market.

Berrios is described as being 5-foot-9-inches tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds. She is Hawaiian/Spanish and has brown hair and brown eyes.

It is unknown what type of clothing she was last wearing.

If you know the whereabouts of Berrios, please contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number (808) 244-6400. If it’s an emergency, dial 9-1-1, and refer to MPD report #21-016665.