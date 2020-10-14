Police seek public’s help finding animal cruelty suspects

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police and Crimestoppers need your help identifying four animal cruelty suspects.
They say surveillance video shows three males and a female on campus at Sunset Elementary School shortly after 9:30 p.m. Monday night holding flashlights and dragging a dead cat.
The female is also seen carrying a compound bow and shooting an arrow into the cat.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.
