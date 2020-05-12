Breaking News
Exclusive Poll: Many not ready to return to restaurants, gyms during COVID-19 pandemic

Police seek public’s help finding a robbery suspect

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are looking for a suspect wanted for second-degree robbery.

It happened yesterday at the Carl’s Junior in Maalaea.

Police say the man in the red shirt assaulted an elderly male and stole his wallet while the victim was waiting to order food.

He ran away towards Wailuku.

If you know who this man is call Maui police at the non-emergency number (808) 244-6400 and press 0.

