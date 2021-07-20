Police seek public’s help finding 24-year-old missing woman

HONOLULU (KHON2) — CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are seeking the public’s

help in finding a 24-year-old woman who went missing last Thursday.

The woman, Tenia Manley, was last seen leaving her Iroquois Point residence at around 5 p.m. She had planned to walk to the nearest bus stop located on Fort Weaver Road, several miles away.

Tenia has not returned home and has not been seen or heard from since. CrimeStoppers says her family and friends are concerned for her safety and well being.

She is being described as a 5-foot-tall African American woman, weighing approximately 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She is possibly wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips here or via the P3 Tips app.