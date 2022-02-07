Police seek driver who failed to render aid in Kalanianaole Highway accident

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police said a man was hit by a vehicle when he was standing on the shoulder area of Kalanianaole Highway on Oahu.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 2.

The man who was hit said he was injured on the right hip, then he fell to the ground.

Police said he had minor injuries.

The vehicle did not stop to render aid.

The man said the vehicle may have been gray.

Anyone with information, can call the Traffic Division, Vehicular Homicide Section at (808) 723-3413.