Police seek criminal property damage suspects for North Shore incidents

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Meanwhile, Honolulu police and Crimestoppers need your help in two separate criminal property damage cases.

On Friday, someone used a chainsaw to cut down a utility pole along Kamehameha Highway near Sunset beach in an attempt to block the convoy’s route.

On Sunday, just before 8 am., someone damaged bolts attached to the foundation of a Kahuku turbine.

One or more suspects were seen running into the brush area leading to Kahuku high school.

These crimes are punishable to up to 10 years in prison and or a $25,000 fine.