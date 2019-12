HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police are looking for two men in a robbery case.

The incident happened at around 7 p.m. Monday night in the Wahiawa area.

That’s when the two suspects approached an 18-year old man at the bus stop.

One suspect put a sharp object in the victim’s back, while the other suspect took the victim’s vaping device and liquid.

If you know or saw anything, call HPD.