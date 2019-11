HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police are looking for three suspects accused of robbing a man in Waipahu.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. Sunday night.

The 36-year-old victim says one of the men threatened him with a hand gun and demanded his gold chain.

He says the suspect fired two shots into the air before getting away in a car.

If you have any information, call police.