HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police are also looking for a terroristic threatening and attempted theft suspect.

On November 18th, this man exited the Target store in Kapolei with merchandise that he didn’t paid for.

Security confronted him outside the store and attempted to detain him.

That’s when the suspect pulled out a knife and pointed it at the worker.

He then dropped the merchandise and ran off empty handed.

If you recognize this man, call Crimestoppers.