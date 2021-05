HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are investigating a robbery and kidnapping case that occurred at a Nanakuli residence on May 4.

The incident happened between 5 p.m. and 5:15 p.m.

Police reports say that four suspects were involved, but only two entered the residence with a firearm. The suspects demanded property and then took the occupants against their will.

The victims are a 37-year-old man, a 16-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl.

The suspects have not been located.