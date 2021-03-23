Waikiki Aquarium asking witnesses to vandalism to contact police

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Waikiki Aquarium was vandalized last weekend after celebrating its 117th birthday festivities with a fundraiser and beach cleanup.

The front door was shattered on Saturday, March 20, sometime between 7:40 p.m. and 8:37 p.m.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The Aquarium does not believe anything was stolen, and no animals were injured.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Honolulu Police Department.

While the Aquarium remains closed, it is offering virtual activities and classes.

To support the Aquarium, people can schedule an appointment with the gift shop to purchase an Adopt an Animal package or to purchase a Kau Kau Box.

All Adopt an Animal proceeds support the Aquarium’s efforts and initiatives.