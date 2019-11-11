Police searching for suspects in two armed robbery cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police are looking for suspects in two armed robberies, one in which a shot was fired.

The first incident happened just after 11 a.m. Sunday in the Honolulu area.

Police say two men drove up to a 37-year-old man, showed a gun and fired it before taking the victim’s vehicle.

The victim was not injured.

Then just before 2 p.m., three people were robbed at gunpoint by two men at a bus stop in Kailua.

Police are currently looking for the suspects.

No word if the incidents are related.