Police searching for suspects accused of robbing man at gunpoint in Makiki

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are searching for four suspects who allegedly robbed a 25-year-old man on Friday at around 12:15 a.m. The incident occurred in the Makiki area.

According to a police report, two male suspects struck the victim with a rifle and handgun, then took his vehicle keys, cash and AirPods from his pocket. All four suspects got into the victim’s vehicle and left.

The suspects are described as a 40-year-old man, a 32-year-old woman, and a male and female whose ages are not known at this time.

