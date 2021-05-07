Police searching for suspect who attacked University of Hawaii students with baseball bat

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are investigating an aggravated assault that happened on the University of Hawaii at Manoa campus on Thursday, May 6.
The incident occurred in front of Burns Hall at around 7:45 p.m.
According to UH Manoa Department of Public Safety (DPS), three students were walking down East-West Road when two male suspects came up from behind and struck two of them with a baseball bat. The students were not seriously injured.
The victims subdued one suspect who was later arrested by police. The other suspect fled on foot and is described as a man between 18 and 20 years old, approximately 6-foot-tall, with straight, shortcut hair, and last seen in a black T-shirt.
If you have any information, contact the DPS at (808) 956-6911 or police at 911.
For students seeking counseling services, contact the Counseling & Student Development Center at (808) 956-7927. For employees who need counseling services, speak with your Human Resources representative, who can provide information on the Employee Assistance Program.
The DPS has provided the following tips:
- Be aware of your surroundings, look assertive, and keep a safe distance from strangers.
- Encourage friends to travel in pairs or with trusted companions, especially at night.
- Trust your intuition: if a situation makes you feel uncomfortable or unsafe, choose an alternative.
- Download the Manoa Guardian app and use the Safety Timer feature to notify family, friends, or DPS staff if you are walking alone or in an unfamiliar place on campus.
- If you feel that you or others are in danger, look for a blue light Emergency Call Box, call DPS at (808) 956-6911, or call police at 911.