Police searching for suspect involved in attempted purse snatching

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are searching for a suspect involved in an attempted purse snatching on Kapiolani Boulevard.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

It happened around 6:02 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2.

Honolulu Police say the suspect, who appears to be male, walked up to the victim and grabbed her purse. As the victim attempted to hold onto her purse, the suspect pulled the victim to the ground.

Video surveillance shows that the suspect was unable to take possession of the purse and fled the scene into an awaiting vehicle.

Courtesy: Honolulu Police Department

No further details are available at this time.

Latest Stories on KHON2