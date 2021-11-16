Police searching for suspect involved in drive-by shooting in Kakaako

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An attempted murder investigation is underway after a drive-by shooting in Kakaako. Witnesses say multiple shots were fired and one man was grazed by a bullet.

Officers responded to the scene on Pohukaina St. at around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday. The incident happened just outside the court where several businesses surround the area.

KHON2 spoke with a man who was grazed by a bullet.

“I was coming out of my car walking to a coworker, and I heard the four shots, and I got hit by one,” said Robert Howell. “I didn’t see anything. I just walked away for cover. I actually ran for cover.”

According to a witness, a man starting firing shots at their car before driving away.

“I actually kept driving down ’cause this gentleman — the shooter — jumped into the car and drove off,” said Burt Kawasaki. “I circled the block and came back to see if anybody called the police or anything.”

Kawasaki added that the suspect drove off in what looked like a black minivan. He was shocked this would happen in broad daylight.