KIPAHULU VALLEY, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department are seeking the public’s help in finding Thomas Lockhart, 61, from California.

He was reported missing by his family on Monday, May 2, after he failed to return from his jog, according to MPD.

Lockhart was last seen on Sunday, May 1, around 6:30 a.m. at a Kipahulu Valley farm where he was staying at.

MPD described him as being 6-foot-tall and weighing about 165 pounds, with grey hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue shorts, an unknown-colored shirt and running shoes.

National Park Rangers began their search with the aid of an Air 1 helicopter and police at around 6:15 p.m. on Monday. The search continued on Tuesday, May 3, at around 6:00 a.m.

Anyone with information on Lockhart’s whereabouts should call (808) 244-6400 or call 911 and refer to MPD#22-014058.