Police searching for man who went missing after departing Maui airport

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 29-year-old Rashad Washington, who was reported missing on Thursday, June 3, after failing to arrive home from Maui.

Washington appears to have boarded a flight from Maui to Los Angeles on Sunday, May 30, and then a flight from Los Angeles to Phoenix on Monday, May 31, according to a police investigation.

Police say Washington was last seen in a TSA checkpoint line at a Maui airport around lunchtime on Sunday. His flight to Los Angeles was scheduled to depart Maui around 2:50 p.m. Sunday on American Airlines, according to Maui police.

Officials say Washington might have been staying at hostels or Airbnb-type arrangements while he visited the Valley Isle. Washington did not arrive in Arizona as scheduled, according to police.

Authorities describe Washington as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing approximately 130 pounds with a tattoo across his chest and the name “Tyra” tattooed on his neck.

Anyone with information on Washington’s location is asked to contact Maui police’s non-emergency number at (808)-244-6400. Police say call 911 and refer to MPD report # 21-019431 in the event of an emergency.