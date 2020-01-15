Police searching for man who robbed 7-Eleven store Sunday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are also searching for this man who they say robbed a 7-Eleven store on Bougainville Drive at knife-point.

It happened on Sunday, January 12, 2020 shortly before 1:30 a.m.

Police say he took off with cash in an older model maroon Chrysler PT Cruiser.

“We do have pretty good video,” said Sgt. Chris Kim, Crimestoppers coordinator. “His face is somewhat covered up. I feel like the video is still good enough for the male to be identified.”

If you have information, call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.