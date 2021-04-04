Police searching for man who passed note to bank teller demanding money

WAIPAHU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Honolulu Police are searching for a man who is believed to be connected to a robbery at Central Pacific Bank that happened on Friday, April 2.

It happened at approximately 2:08 p.m. at the Waipahu branch.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

According to police, an unknown man walked into Central Pacific Bank and proceeded to hand the bank teller a note stating that he had a gun and to give him money. The teller proceeded to give the man an undetermined amount of marked money and he left shortly after. No gun was brandished, according to witnesses.

The suspect is still at large.

HPD’s robbery detail is investigating.