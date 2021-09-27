Police searching for man accused of making fraudulent withdrawals from Bank of Hawaii branches

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are searching for a man who allegedly made fraudulent withdrawals from two Bank of Hawaii branches earlier this year.

He was caught on surveillance video.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

According to police, the man made two fraudulent withdrawals from the Bank of Hawaii’s Ala Moana branch on Feb. 4. Then on March 8, he made another fraudulent withdrawal — a large sum — from the Bank of Hawaii’s Kaimuki branch.

Police said the man used the victim’s personal information on both occasions without permission.

If you recognize him, call police.