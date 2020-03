HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police are looking for a male suspect who used a knife in a robbery case.

Police say, the incident happened Monday at 3 p.m. in the Ala Moana area.

That’s when the suspect used physical force against a 20-year-old man and took his property.

The suspect took off – but that’s when the victim started chasing after the suspect – who then pulled out a knife and threatened him.

The victim was not injured.

If you know about the incident, call HPD.